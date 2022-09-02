American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 45,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

