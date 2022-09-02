American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $369,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

