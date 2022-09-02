American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.46 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,246 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

