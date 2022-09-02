American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631,462 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 633,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 39,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

