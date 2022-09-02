American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,428 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

