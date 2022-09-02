American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.76 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 159.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 846,374 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,123,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after buying an additional 99,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after buying an additional 407,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

