American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WD stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.21. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.