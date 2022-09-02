American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,428 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $1,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

