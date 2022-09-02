American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 165.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 102,982 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

