American Century Companies Inc. Invests $12.67 Million in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 655,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of PLTK opened at $10.22 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

