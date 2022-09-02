American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $11.58 Million Investment in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,657,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MaxCyte Stock Up 4.8 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Featured Articles
