American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 655,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 28.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Playtika by 18.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Playtika Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

