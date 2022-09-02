American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 130,164 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,164 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 85,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $18.22 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

