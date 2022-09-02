American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 130,164 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,164 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

