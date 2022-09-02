American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 62,576 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 904.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $226.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

