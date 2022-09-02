American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 71,013 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 224,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HCC opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

