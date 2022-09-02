American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock

THG stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.75 and a 200-day moving average of $142.70.

Insider Transactions

Wall Street Analysts

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Articles

