American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 692,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253,792 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.5 %

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Shares of AEO opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

