American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 114,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,692.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Shares of NUS stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

