American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 159.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,768 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 83.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 99.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

