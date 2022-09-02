American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,687 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.43. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

