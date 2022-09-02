American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $68.15 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

