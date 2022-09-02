American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

