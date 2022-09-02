American Century Companies Inc. Sells 15,774 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.