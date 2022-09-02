American Century Companies Inc. Sells 31,774 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,774 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $706.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $668.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

