American Century Companies Inc. Sells 633,308 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 631,462 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 633,308 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,134 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

