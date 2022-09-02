American Century Companies Inc. Sells 9,169 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Shares of LRCX opened at $432.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.67 and a 200 day moving average of $487.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

