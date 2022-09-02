American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 187,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $86.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,094 shares of company stock worth $2,375,868. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

