American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of ASML by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $469.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.67. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

