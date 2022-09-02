Amgen’s (AMGN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $245.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.17. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.