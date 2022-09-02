Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,497 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 70,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,232 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

