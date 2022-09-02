AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT Lowered to $30.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

