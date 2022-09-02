Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andritz presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Andritz has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

