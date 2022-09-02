Aneel Zaman Sells 1,207 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $212,842.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,077 shares in the company, valued at $16,060,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78.

On Monday, August 1st, Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $749,576.40.

On Thursday, July 28th, Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $170.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

