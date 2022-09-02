Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 672,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NLY opened at $6.38 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.