Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of AR opened at $38.87 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 in the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

