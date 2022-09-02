Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Walter Joseph Clayton III Acquires 5,000 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

