Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,579,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,077,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $262,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $240,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $352,800.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.01 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 60.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

