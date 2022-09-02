Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,579,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,077,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $387,240.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $262,400.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $240,600.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $352,800.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.
FTC Solar Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.01 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 60.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
