Archana Agrawal Sells 663 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MongoDB Stock Down 25.3 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $241.11 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.29 and a 200-day moving average of $331.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

