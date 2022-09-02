Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ACA opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

