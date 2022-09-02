Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.28

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 1807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $7,287,402.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,993. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 95,304 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

