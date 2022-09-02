Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.91

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 2255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.