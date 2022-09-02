Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $260.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

