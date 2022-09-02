Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered Arkema from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arkema from €145.00 ($147.96) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.88.
Arkema Stock Performance
Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.21. Arkema has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $152.18.
About Arkema
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
