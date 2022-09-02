ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $469.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

