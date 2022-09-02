Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $235.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

