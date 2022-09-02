Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

