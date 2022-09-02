Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Short Interest Down 10.1% in August

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

CDMO stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $398,369.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,632 shares in the company, valued at $852,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $623,754.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $398,369.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,632 shares in the company, valued at $852,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,196 shares of company stock worth $1,304,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

