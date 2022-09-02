Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Arthur A. Levin Sells 14,003 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $21.18 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,152 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,775 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $23,770,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,715,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

