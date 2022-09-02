Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Arthur A. Levin Sells 14,003 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $21.18 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.10.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
Featured Articles
