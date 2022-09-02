Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,604 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avient were worth $36,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avient by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avient by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avient by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Avient by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $43.27 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

